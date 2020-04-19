Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 304.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 154,922 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

