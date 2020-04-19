Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 122,201 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Nanometrics worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 779,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,888,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,020,000 after purchasing an additional 759,778 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,739,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,385,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,090,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Nanometrics stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

