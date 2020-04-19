Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,673 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.27. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.