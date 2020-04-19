Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,654,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,434.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

