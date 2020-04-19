Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 50,095 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,095 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NYSE:APLE opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

