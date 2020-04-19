Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 986 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Quaker Chemical worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf acquired 3,404,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

KWR opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.43. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

