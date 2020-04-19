Nxt (NXT) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and $1.75 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005796 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org.

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Indodax, CoinEgg, Livecoin, SouthXchange, C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

