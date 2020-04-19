Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OAS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,249,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,249,602. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

