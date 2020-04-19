Observer Hits 24-Hour Volume of $327,058.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Observer has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $327,058.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.02724304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,097,418,080 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

