Obyte (GBYTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.19 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.05 or 0.00265323 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and $7,350.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.02772040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00225362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

