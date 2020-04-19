ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $259,789.38 and approximately $53,654.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034014 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047412 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,219.28 or 0.99914400 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063512 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

