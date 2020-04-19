Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

OIS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 1,006,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,677. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.01. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $238.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.05 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 172,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Oil States International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

