OKB (OKB) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00066103 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market cap of $286.32 million and $123.67 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.04523357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013884 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

