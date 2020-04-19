OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,707.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,114,683 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

