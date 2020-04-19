Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $136.67 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $136.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $151.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,946,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

