OmiseGO (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $81.60 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $81.60 million and approximately $110.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00008112 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, COSS, Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, BitMart, Neraex, Livecoin, Koinex, Zebpay, Ovis, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Mercatox, CoinEx, Hotbit, TDAX, Bithumb, Exmo, BigONE, Crex24, Bit-Z, Coinrail, IDEX, DigiFinex, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, GOPAX, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Independent Reserve, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Poloniex, FCoin, Ethfinex, IDAX, Cryptopia, Coinone, DDEX, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, Braziliex, B2BX, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, DragonEX, C2CX, ChaoEX, BitBay, HitBTC, COSS, Liqui, Coinnest, ABCC, Fatbtc, Huobi, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, CoinTiger, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Bittrex, IDCM, BitForex, Upbit, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

