Omnitude 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. Omnitude has a market cap of $208,429.51 and approximately $1.84 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

