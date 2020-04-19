On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. On Deck Capital reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONDK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,393 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 77,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONDK opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $73.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

