Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $947,993.62 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Opacity has a market cap of $947,993.62 and $38,401.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.14 or 0.02738488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224382 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

