Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches Market Cap of $424,352.09

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $424,352.09 and approximately $12,307.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.02741125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00225205 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

