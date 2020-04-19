Opus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Opus has a market capitalization of $109,015.70 and approximately $11.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opus has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.02756432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

