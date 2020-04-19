ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 2,279,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 871,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,942.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 450,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,315. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.17. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

