ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ORIX’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $102.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ORIX an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ORIX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ORIX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $55.49 on Friday. ORIX has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.12). ORIX had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

