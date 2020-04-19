Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $186.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.49 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $199.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $726.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $719.60 million to $736.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $801.87 million, with estimates ranging from $786.10 million to $815.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of ORA opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 42,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 16,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

