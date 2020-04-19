Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,952 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,378 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.18. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.