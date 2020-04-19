Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 11,276,500 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.70. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.