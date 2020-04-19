Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market cap of $63,243.74 and approximately $9,822.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,240,986 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

