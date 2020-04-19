Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Particl has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00004707 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $11,649.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002320 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 128.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,592,557 coins and its circulating supply is 9,007,581 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

