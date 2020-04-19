Patron (PAT) Hits Market Cap of $54,329.19

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Patron has a market cap of $54,329.19 and $644.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 82.3% against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.02760540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,503,414 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, YoBit, CoinBene, Exrates, Hotbit, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

