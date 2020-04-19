Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,566. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,374,000 after buying an additional 1,631,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,718,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 908,100 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

