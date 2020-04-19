Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 496,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

