PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Critical Comparison

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PaySign and ExlService’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $34.67 million 9.54 $7.45 million $0.14 49.29 ExlService $991.35 million 1.90 $67.66 million $2.43 22.55

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign. ExlService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PaySign has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PaySign and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 1 4 0 2.80 ExlService 0 5 3 0 2.38

PaySign presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 76.81%. ExlService has a consensus target price of $67.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.04%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than ExlService.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 21.50% 50.53% 14.11% ExlService 6.82% 13.68% 7.62%

Summary

PaySign beats ExlService on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

