Peercoin One Day Volume Reaches $29,122.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $29,122.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.90 or 0.03278696 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002152 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00770532 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013738 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,152,047 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, WEX, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Poloniex and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

