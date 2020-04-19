Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 10,967,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,651,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,563. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

