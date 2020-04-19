Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Peony has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $58,611.67 and $4,859.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,870,565 coins and its circulating supply is 2,750,737 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

