Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 222,879 Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,879 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Zuora worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.85 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

