Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,977 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of International Game Technology worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.