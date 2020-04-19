Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,710 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of WEX worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.06.

WEX stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average is $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

