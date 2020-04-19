Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 396,735 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of AtriCure worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,933.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $5,394,530. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

