Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,402 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Immunomedics worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMMU shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Immunomedics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.34. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

