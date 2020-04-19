Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 278,087 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 173,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,504. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.