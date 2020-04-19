Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,030,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

