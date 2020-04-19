Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 162,558 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162,558 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $35.80 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

