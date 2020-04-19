Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 169,434 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,434 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

TCMD opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.58 million, a PE ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,876 shares of company stock worth $745,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

