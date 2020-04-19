Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 27,066 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,066 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Healthequity worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthequity by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 25.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,413 shares of company stock worth $2,649,496 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

