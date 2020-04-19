Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 43,962 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,962 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $138.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $138.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

