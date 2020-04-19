Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $191.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.21.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

