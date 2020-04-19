Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

