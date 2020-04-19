Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 58.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $678,618.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034608 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047229 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,266.06 or 1.00492512 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061929 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

