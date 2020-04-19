PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHAS. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 138,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 1,662.30%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

